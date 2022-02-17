Elon Musk criticizes Justin Trudeau with Hitler comparison

Tesla CEO Elon Musk waded further into the political controversy over vaccine mandates that have gripped Canada for weeks, tweeting a meme making a satirical comparison between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Adolf Hitler.

Musk was replying to a post by cryptocurrency trade publication CoinDesk about Trudeau's emergency orders aimed at cutting off funds to protesters who have blocked border crossings and camped out in Canada's capital since late January. Musk tweeted a photo of Hitler with the text "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau" at the top, and "I had a budget" at the bottom.

pic.twitter.com/ebhWoBNcM0

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2022

Musk, 50, voiced admiration for Canadian truckers early on in the protests. He's suggested that the Canadian government is suppressing peaceful demonstrations and lacks public support. On Jan. 30, he tweeted a meme making fun of people who invoke Hitler when discussing politics.

Musk was born to a Canadian mother and South African father and moved to Canada as a teen before enrolling at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. He moved to the U.S. to study at the University of Pennsylvania.