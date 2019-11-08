Elon Musk burns short seller on Twitter after Tesla gain

ANTHONY PALAZZO
Bloomberg
Smiling Musk
REUTERS

Elon Musk invited Einhorn to discuss the company in person, saying his investors “would appreciate you getting smart on Tesla.”

One of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal detractors just got Twitter-burned by Elon Musk.

After short seller David Einhorn lashed out at Musk in a letter to investors, the Tesla CEO offered to take his antagonist on a tour of the electric-car maker’s facilities -- and accompanied the offer with a gift of “short shorts.”

Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital has lost money in recent months on its bet against Tesla shares, which have surged 50 percent since June 30. The stock jumped last month after the company reported a surprise quarterly profit.

“It is understandable that you wish to save face with your investors, given the losses you suffered from Tesla’s successful third quarter,” Musk posted. “You have our sympathies.”

In August, Einhorn called on Musk to resign after Business Insider reported on a Tesla effort to replace faulty parts on its rooftop solar systems. He said on a conference call Thursday that Greenlight remains short on Tesla, even though the position hurt its performance during the period. He added that he’s been surprised by the stock’s resilience, given “relentless negative news and what appears to be an end of the company’s growth trajectory,” according to a Nasdaq transcript.

In his tweet, Musk addressed Einhorn as “Unicorn” and signed off as “Treelon,” a reference to his tree-planting donation. Musk accompanied the missive a reference to gifting Einhorn “short shorts.”

It wasn’t the first time the men have sparred. Last year, Einhorn acknowledged receiving an earlier transmission of shorts.

“I want to thank @elonmusk for the shorts,” Einhorn posted. “He is a man of his word! They did come with some manufacturing defects.”

