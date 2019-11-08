Elon Musk burns short seller on Twitter after Tesla gain

One of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal detractors just got Twitter-burned by Elon Musk.

After short seller David Einhorn lashed out at Musk in a letter to investors, the Tesla CEO offered to take his antagonist on a tour of the electric-car maker’s facilities -- and accompanied the offer with a gift of “short shorts.”

Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital has lost money in recent months on its bet against Tesla shares, which have surged 50 percent since June 30. The stock jumped last month after the company reported a surprise quarterly profit.

“It is understandable that you wish to save face with your investors, given the losses you suffered from Tesla’s successful third quarter,” Musk posted. “You have our sympathies.”

Musk invited Einhorn to discuss the company in person, saying his investors “would appreciate you getting smart on Tesla.”