Musk and an Autopilot critic sought as witnesses in Tesla crash trial

Lawyers for the family of Jeremy Banner, who died in 2019 when his Tesla Model 3 collided with a truck on a Florida highway, included Musk on a list of potential witnesses.

Bloomberg
REUTERS

The first trial to determine whether Tesla Inc.’s Autopilot technology led to a fatal car crash may require jurors to weigh testimony from founder Elon Musk against criticism of the driver-assistance system by Mary “Missy” Cummings, a U.S. government safety adviser.

Lawyers for the family of Jeremy Banner, 50, who died in 2019 when his Tesla Model 3 collided with a semi-trailer truck on a Florida highway, included Musk on a list of potential witnesses for the trial, set to start in January, court filings show. They also said the family hired Cummings, a Duke University professor and senior adviser to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Related Article
Biden to nominate No. 2 U.S. auto safety official to head NHTSA

Musk has been an unapologetic advocate for the Autopilot technology. He and thousands of Tesla fans and customers took to Twitter last month to protest the appointment of Cummings to the NHTSA job, including a petition calling for a review because of alleged bias against the company. CNN reported she received death threats.

Tesla attorneys could push back against Musk appearing as a witness. They have previously persuaded the judge overseeing the trial to deny a request by Banner’s family to depose Musk during the evidence-gathering process before trial.

Tesla and attorneys for Tesla in the Banner case didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Banner v. Tesla Inc., 50-2019-CA-0099662, Circuit Court of 15th Judicial Circuit, Palm Beach County, Fla.

Related Article
U.S. transportation chief defends NHTSA after Musk criticism
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Infiniti merges marketing, PR and social media roles as it prepares for a 'new era' in car buying
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Infiniti merges marketing, PR and social media roles as it prepares for a 'new era' in car buying
Infiniti merges marketing, PR and social media roles as it prepares for a 'new era' in car buying
LaNeve
Former Ford, GM sales and marketing executive Mark LaNeve named Charge president
Elon Musk
Tesla squanders some of $300 billion market gain on Musk’s Hertz tweet
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-1-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive