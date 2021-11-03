Musk and an Autopilot critic sought as witnesses in Tesla crash trial

Musk has been an unapologetic advocate for the Autopilot technology. He and thousands of Tesla fans and customers took to Twitter last month to protest the appointment of Cummings to the NHTSA job , including a petition calling for a review because of alleged bias against the company. CNN reported she received death threats .

Tesla attorneys could push back against Musk appearing as a witness. They have previously persuaded the judge overseeing the trial to deny a request by Banner’s family to depose Musk during the evidence-gathering process before trial.

Tesla and attorneys for Tesla in the Banner case didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Banner v. Tesla Inc., 50-2019-CA-0099662, Circuit Court of 15th Judicial Circuit, Palm Beach County, Fla.