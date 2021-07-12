Edsel Ford II's new role: Board retiree

Edsel B. Ford II stepped down in May from a 33-year stint on Ford's board of directors, but he remains as engaged as ever with the company that has defined so much of his life.

DETROIT — Edsel Ford II spent decades at Ford Motor Co. accepting assignments in far-flung corners of the family business, learning unfamiliar facets of a car company it was once expected he might eventually lead.

But at age 72, the great-grandson of company founder Henry Ford has finally found a role he isn't fully ready to embrace: retirement.

Ford may have stepped down in May from a 33-year stint on the automaker's board of directors because of age restrictions, but he remains as engaged as ever with the company that has defined so much of his life.

Days after leaving the board, he attended the opening of a new Lincoln store in Texas owned by a longtime dealer friend. The "Godfather of Ford Racing," as he is known in motorsports circles, was in touch with driver Helio Castroneves just hours after he won the Indianapolis 500 later that month. And he intends to continue attending races, dealer conferences and other automotive events once they pick up after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

"I don't think I'm calling it a career, frankly," he told Automotive News last month in a rare sit-down interview at his private garage in suburban Detroit. "I don't really feel I'm leaving. It's just different."

Ford never quite ascended to the highest ranks of the company once run by his father, Henry Ford II, choosing instead to focus on philanthropic work and other roles outside the industry, in addition to his board seat. But whether it was his 24-year run as a company employee or three-plus decades as a board member, Ford often bore witness to history, interacting with some of the industry's most memorable products and personalities.

He was there in 1966, alongside Hank the Deuce, when Ford famously upset Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He was back, 50 years later, hoisting the championship trophy alongside his cousin Executive Chairman Bill Ford when Ford won again in 2016.

He was once roused from slumber at 4 a.m. while staying at New York's Waldorf-Astoria hotel when racers including Jeff Gordon and Ray Evernham came knocking to celebrate Ford Motor Co.'s NASCAR manufacturers' championship — and welcomed them in to celebrate. Jackie Stewart, the legendary racer, was an usher in his wedding, and gave him a once-in-a-lifetime thrill when, at Stewart's 80th birthday party in 2019, he sat Ford at a lunch table with Queen Elizabeth II.

Framed photographs recall many of those memories on the office walls outside his private garage. Inside, nearly a dozen cars — including a 1970 Bronco, 2003 Thunderbird and 2007 Aston Martin DB9 — stand among colorful posters, personalized trophies and autographed racing memorabilia.

"It's such an important part of my DNA," Ford said. "I love the car industry. It's been great to me. I feel like I've been a good steward of it."

Ford career

His career hasn't been all shiny sheet metal and podium champagne.

Ford joined his family's company in 1974 in product planning and research. In 1977, he was shipped out to the West Coast to run the Ford division's California marketing office. A year later, he received his first overseas assignment: assistant managing director of Ford Australia, in charge of car product planning, sales, marketing and truck operations.

Some General Motors dealers sent him a boxing glove as a welcome gift, according to a 1991 Business Week profile. Ford sent back a towel, in case they ever wanted to throw it in.

He also was greeted by a problem: a glut of two-door Falcon sedans that no one seemed to want. His solution? Painting them white with blue racing stripes and branding them as Cobras.

"I wrote down on a piece of paper all of the different jobs I had while I was at Ford and I enjoyed every single one of them. And there's no regrets. None at all."
-- Edsel Ford II

Ford helped craft a number of special-edition products in his marketing and sales roles both before and after his Australia assignment, including Maverick Stallions, Eddie Bauer-edition Bronco IIs and Fila-edition Thunderbirds."We had a lot of fun," he said of the small-batch special editions. "We were at a time in the industry where [dealers] liked 2,000 of this or 5,000 of that. We've gotten off that now, but back then it was a good marketing tool."

Ford's biggest test came in 1991 when he was named president of Ford Motor Credit.

"The learning curve was straight-up every day," Ford said. "I would absorb as much as I could; I didn't understand the credit piece of the business."

But during his seven-year stint leading the lender, he gained a deep appreciation for Ford's dealers.

"I was always reminded that the dealers didn't have to get their money from Ford Credit," he said.

"We were just like every other bank. And that struck me as being interesting."

He said that motivated him to truly earn their business.

"It became very clear to me that dealers were really entrepreneurs and it was their money and they were the ones, or their family were the ones, that built the business, much like my family, in a way," he said. "I started to look at dealers differently than I had before, that they were our customers and that we should always work to be the best partners we can."

‘Up to the gods'

Ford stepped down in 1998, telling Automotive News then it was a "self- propelled" decision that allowed him to do some "rebalancing." He went on to become CEO of Lakeshore Capital, own Pentastar Aviation and be a board member of the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank, as well as be involved in numerous philanthropic efforts.

Edsel Ford II, right, was 17 when he joined his father, Henry Ford II, at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans, where Ford stunned the race world by beating Ferrari.

It was a surprise for many who thought he would continue on to be the first Ford to lead the company since his father. A 1981 Detroit Free Press Sunday magazine cover story hailed him as "an American crown prince," while an Automotive News headline from before his Australia assignment proclaimed "top job is not 'if' but 'when'."

In his younger days, Ford freely admitted to coveting a leadership role. He later backed off those comments, once telling the Free Press about his future: "I think it's up to the gods. I've given up worrying about what my next job is going to be."

Ford says it was important that his career trajectory was based on his merits, not his last name.

"I was just like every other employee, you know, I came to work early in the morning and left late at night and, you know, traveled on weekends and I did everything other employees did," he said.

"Probably said a few things I shouldn't have said along the way, but I enjoyed my life in the auto industry."

Would he do anything differently if he could?

"I wrote down on a piece of paper all of the different jobs I had while I was at Ford and I enjoyed every single one of them," he said. "And there's no regrets. None at all."

Family ties

There was some symmetry to his final days as a board member.

Ford joined the board in 1988 with his cousin, Bill Ford. He left in May as his son Henry Ford III and Bill Ford's daughter Alexandra Ford English were elected as the first fifth-generation family members.

"As his father, I'm honored; I'm honored for him, I'm honored for me, I'm honored for our family," he said. "I think it's wonderful and I feel the same way for Alexandra. They were nominated by our board without Bill and I in the room and they were elected by the shareholders, so it was done properly and it was the right thing to do."

Family remains incredibly important to Ford, the father of four. Some of his fondest memories with his own father include attending Detroit Lions games in the snow at Tiger Stadium or heading into nature to go hunting, and he tried to carve out time to be with his children throughout his career.

He also realizes his family's place in history, and the importance of the special class of shares that allow the Fords to retain 40 percent of the voting power within the company. Some have criticized the dual-class structure and each year call for its abolition at the company's annual shareholders meeting, but Ford remains strongly supportive.

"For me, the dual-class structure is important for the stewardship of Ford," he said. "When I look at our 118-year-old company, the one constant has been our family. We have a special interest, and carry great responsibility, for the long-term success of the company and the dual-class provides stability and stewardship."

‘In terrific shape'

For a man most at ease among the company of dealers and race car drivers, Ford remains optimistic about his family company's future in an industry that could be reshaped by electrification and startup companies attempting direct-sales models.

"Right now, today, it couldn't be in a better spot," he said. "Ford, from a product point of view, I think is in terrific shape. And we have great management to go with it."

He said he's excited to see what electrification can enable with vehicles such as the F-150 Lightning, and is happy Ford revived the Bronco.

His one piece of advice is to continue communicating with retailers.

"We have to be transparent with our dealers all the time about what we're doing, where we're going, what our plans are," he said. "Because when we ask dealers to do things, they'll do it, but they have to be part of the dialogue. And they have been over the years."

The company in the late 1990s and early 2000s attempted to get into the automotive retail business, but as Ford puts it, "we failed miserably at it" before quickly abandoning the practice.

"Only dealers can be dealers, the factory can't do it," Ford said. "That's why transparency between the two groups is just paramount to me. They've got to know where we're going."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Led by Cheryl Thompson, CADIA wants to grow ranks of diverse industry leaders
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Industry leaders discuss diversity and inclusion during CADIA’s annual Rev Up 2030 event.
Led by Cheryl Thompson, CADIA wants to grow ranks of diverse industry leaders
What comes after Nissan Next?
Highlights from the latest episodes of 'Daily Drive', July 2-8
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-12-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive