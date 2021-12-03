Former Trump transportation chief Chao joins EV-charging company board

Chao, with extensive credentials across government, finance and non-profit organizations, is married to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Bloomberg

Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. has named Elaine Chao, former secretary of both the U.S. transportation and labor departments, to its board as the electric vehicle charging industry gears up for explosive growth.

Chao will bring government experience and connections at a time when the federal government, under the infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden last month, plans to spend $7.5 billion on EV charging. Chao -- who has had an extensive career across government, finance and non-profit organizations -- is married to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and both of her cabinet appointments won bi-partisan support.

“Her policy and transportation experience helps strengthen our diverse board of technology, mobility and energy expertise,” ChargePoint CEO Pasquale Romano said in a statement on Thursday.

The Transportation Department’s watchdog concluded last year that Chao, when leading the department, may have violated ethics rules by trying to include members of her family, who run a shipping line, in an official government trip. The Justice Department declined to pursue the case.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Musk sells another $1 billion of Tesla shares
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Musk.jpg
Musk sells another $1 billion of Tesla shares
Aston Martin rtrs 2 web.jpg
Aston Martin CFO to leave for personal reasons
Ford executive hired by Wells Fargo for investment banking post
Ford executive hired by Wells Fargo for investment banking post
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-29-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive