Cox Automotive's Janet Barnard to retire after 15-year run

She was named president of Manheim in 2014 and Cox chief people officer in 2017.

Cox Automotive Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Janet Barnard will retire at the end of June, company President Steve Rowley said Thursday in a statement.

Barnard's career at Cox has spanned more than 15 years. She was general manager of several regions at Cox Communications before being named president of the auction giant Manheim in 2014.

Barnard, 62, led Manheim through a $400 million investment in technology and infrastructure, which has been credited as setting the foundation for its move to digital operations.

As chief people officer, which she was named in 2017, Barnard has helped Cox Automotive build a modern workplace while attracting top talent, Rowley said. Her heart has always been in the field, where her career began, he added.

"Hardly a moment passed without Janet reminding all of us of the importance of the people on the front lines," Rowley said. "And that goes double for her persistent voice as a champion of diversity and a truly inclusive culture."

Barnard has twice been named to Automotive News' list of the 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry.

Rowley said the company will immediately begin a search to fill her role.

