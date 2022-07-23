Consensus-driven Blume will usher in new leadership era at Volkswagen

FRANKFURT -- The appointment of Oliver Blume as the next boss of Volkswagen Group heralds a change in management style that is expected to replace the erratic and unpredictable attitude of his predecessor with a more team-based culture.

A long-time Volkswagen executive who joined the carmaker in 1994, the 54-year-old Blume has hammered home the importance of teamwork and bringing workers into decision-making in nearly every interview he has given -- a contrast to current CEO Herbert Diess' confrontational attitude.

Blume, who has been CEO of Porsche since 2015, will replace Diess as VW Group CEO on Sept. 1 while remaining in charge of Porsche, VW said on Friday.