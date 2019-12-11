Chrissy Taylor promoted to CEO of Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings COO Chrissy Taylor will take over as CEO on Jan. 1, the rental car giant announced Wednesday .

Taylor, 42, will replace Pam Nicholson, 60, who has held the position since 2013 and is retiring at the end of this month.

"As CEO, Taylor will lead the largest annual purchaser of automobiles, overseeing global strategy and operations for Enterprise Holdings, and managing the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands," the company said in an emailed statement.

Enterprise also offers short-term rental, truck rental, fleet management, retail car sales and related transportation services.

Taylor started her career as an Enterprise Rent-A-Car manager, working at multiple locations. She began overseeing regional operations in the U.S. in 2003 and moved to London in 2006 to develop the Enterprise market in the U.K., Germany and Ireland.

"Taylor becomes only the fourth CEO in the company's more than 60-year history and the third generation of Taylor family CEO leadership, preceded as CEO by her father Andy Taylor and grandfather Jack Taylor," the statement said.

After receiving an executive MBA from Washington University in St. Louis in 2010, Taylor became a part of the Enterprise Holdings' Treasury group, where she assisted in the financial restructuring of the company's fleet management business. She was named executive vice president and COO in 2016 and president in 2019.

"It is an incredible honor to be named CEO and lead our talented team of employees," Taylor said in the statement. "I look forward to working with our team to not only evolve with the mobility industry but also to help shape it, finding new and innovative ways to make travel easier and more convenient for customers."

Taylor also serves on the board of the Crawford Taylor Foundation and the corporate board of Enterprise.