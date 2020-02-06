Chevy marketing VP Paul Edwards departs

DETROIT — Paul Edwards, the Chevrolet marketing chief behind the long-running "Real People, Not Actors" campaign and who turned "technology and stuff" into an impromptu tag line, has left General Motors.

Steve Majoros, who has been guiding the 2020 Corvette launch, will succeed Edwards as the brand's U.S. vice president of marketing.

Edwards, 51, left the automaker on Thursday to pursue other opportunities, a Chevy spokeswoman said. He had been with GM for more than three decades, in various sales and marketing roles at Chevy and as GM's executive director of global marketing.

GM has not yet named a replacement for Majoros, Chevy's director of cars and crossovers marketing.

Majoros, 54, joined GM in 2013 as director of Global Cadillac after working in automotive advertising and marketing at the Campbell Ewald agency.

He has played an instrumental role in the ongoing launch of the midengine Corvette and in direct-to-consumer marketing for the Bolt EV.

With Corvette, Majoros and his team have a “laser-like” focus on customer experience, he told Automotive News on the sidelines of the Chicago Auto Show Thursday. “If you can anticipate customer needs and expectations and deliver on those, the world's an easier place and it's a better place. That's good for us. It's good for dealers and good for customers. If we can take that approach and cascade it across all of our models, which we're starting to do, I think that's a positive thing.”