Cheryl Miller leaves AutoNation; Jackson's contract extended

Cheryl Miller has resigned as CEO of AutoNation Inc. following a three-month medical leave, while the auto retail giant has extended Mike Jackson's contract to lead the company through April 12, 2022.

"The board is thankful for Cheryl's years of service and leadership, including the strategic partnership she built between AutoNation and Waymo," Jackson, AutoNation's chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "We are grateful for her contributions and wish her all of the best in her future endeavors."

The company said Tuesday that Miller, 48, resigned as of July 14 and also resigned from the board of directors. She had asked for and been granted a medical leave by the nation's largest new-vehicle retailer in April.

"AutoNation is America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer and it has been an honor to have helped lead the company for over a decade," Miller said in a statement. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with so many talented and committed associates and leaders who I'm confident will continue to drive the company forward."

In April, AutoNation had named Jackson, then executive chairman, to fill in as CEO and president until Miller returned. Later that month, AutoNation promoted COO Jim Bender to president, transferring a title held by Miller.

AutoNation named Miller CEO in July 2019 after serving as the company's finance chief. She had been tapped to replace Carl Liebert, an industry outsider who lasted just four months in the job after AutoNation hired him to replace Jackson, 71, when he opted to step down as CEO. Jackson previously served as CEO of the company for nearly 20 years.

AutoNation said it plans to name a successor for Jackson in early 2022 and he will retire from the company once it has appointed a new CEO.

AutoNation Inc., of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., ranks No. 1 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 282,602 new vehicles in 2019.