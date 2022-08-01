CEO David Smith named chairman of Sonic Automotive; former CEO Scott Smith returns to board

Sonic Automotive Inc. CEO David Smith, following the June 22 death of his father and company co-founder Bruton Smith, has been elected chairman of the board of the dealer group, according to a document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing said Sonic's board elected David Smith, 47, on July 27.

In the same filing, Sonic said former CEO Scott Smith was elected, also on July 27, to fill the vacant board seat left open by his father's death.

Scott Smith, 54, who co-founded Sonic with Bruton Smith in 1997, was the company's CEO from July 2015 until he resigned in September 2018 and was succeeded by his brother David. Scott Smith had been on Sonic's board from 1997 until 2018.