CEO of bearings maker SKF to step down in 2021

Reuters
Bloomberg

STOCKHOLM -- The CEO of Swedish bearings manufacturer SKF will step down in 2021 after six years in the role, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Alrik Danielson, 58, has since 2015 been at the helm of the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings, where he started a revamp of its vast factory network, raised spending on automation, pushed performance-based revenue models and cut costs.

"The board, together with Alrik Danielson, has made the assessment that now is the right time to identify a new president and CEO who can continue to execute SKF's strategy," Chairman Hans Straberg said in a statement.

"He has implemented major and important changes that have positioned SKF very well for the future," Straberg added.

SKF, which competes with Germany's Schaeffler, has beaten earnings forecasts throughout this year, and it raised its long-term margin target earlier this month.

The company said it had started a recruitment process, adding Danielson would continue in the job until a successor was in place.

SKF as of 2019 employed about 43,360 people at 103 operations worldwide and generated about $10 billion in global sales.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Biden plots economic recovery in online meeting with Barra, other CEOs
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Biden plots economic recovery in online meeting with Barra, other CEOs
Biden plots economic recovery in online meeting with Barra, other CEOs
Kelly's lawyers say Nissan set a trap
Kelly's lawyers say Nissan set a trap
At 26, GM engineer helps turns sci-fi into real life
At 26, GM engineer helps turns sci-fi into real life
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-16-2020
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive