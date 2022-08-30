CADIA accepting nominations for 2nd annual automotive DE&I awards

Editor's note: Automotive News reached out to the 2021 CADIA Impact Award winners after they were named. To see who won, click here.

DETROIT — The Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion & Advancement is accepting nominations for the second annual CADIA Impact Awards, which recognize achievements in automotive diversity, equity and inclusion.

The awards will be presented Nov. 17 to individuals, teams or companies making a measurable impact on DE&I in the industry and that have worked to support CADIA's mission of doubling the number of diverse leaders by 2030.

"The Impact Awards were created to recognize all of the individuals, teams and companies that are working to create a more inclusive auto industry," Cheryl Thompson, CEO of CADIA, in a press release. "We hope that sharing these stories of success will motivate other companies to begin DEI work in their companies as well."

The categories are:

Leadership Commitment: A leader who has demonstrated his/her/their commitment and support to DE&I in meaningful ways, modeling the behavior, values and norms that foster an equitable and inclusive workplace.

A leader who has demonstrated his/her/their commitment and support to DE&I in meaningful ways, modeling the behavior, values and norms that foster an equitable and inclusive workplace. Systemic Change: An individual or organization that is breaking down systemic bias and addressing organizational barriers to inclusion and equity in the workplace.

An individual or organization that is breaking down systemic bias and addressing organizational barriers to inclusion and equity in the workplace. Champion for Diverse Talent: An individual or organization that is raising up/developing/advancing or advocating for diverse talent.

An individual or organization that is raising up/developing/advancing or advocating for diverse talent. Creating Inclusive Cultures: An individual or organization that has made strides in creating an inclusive culture where individuals can show up authentically in the workplace.

Organizations and individuals may self-nominate, and there is no cost to submit a nomination. Nominations may be submitted through the CADIA website (click here) through Sept. 19. A panel of judges will determine the winners, who will be announced at an awards ceremony Nov. 17 at the Michigan State University Management Education Center in Troy, Mich. Company DE&I champions and advocates, diverse professionals and anyone interested in supporting excellence in DE&I in the automotive industry are encouraged to attend, CADIA said.