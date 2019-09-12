CDK Global's DMS executive to resign

The leader of CDK Global Inc.'s core dealer management system business is stepping down this month.

Dan Flynn, executive vice president and business leader of CDK's DMS business, will resign effective Sept. 20, CDK said Wednesday in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Flynn gave notice Friday, according to the filing.

The company did not give a reason for Flynn's departure in its filing. Spokeswoman Mary Goodrich said the company can't comment about his plans and Flynn will not be giving interviews.

CDK did not say who would replace Flynn.

Flynn's departure comes amid a shake-up of CDK executive positions during CEO Brian Krzanich's first year at the helm of the DMS giant. Flynn's exit follows that of Rajiv Amar, a past global chief technology officer, and Ron Frey, who had been chief strategy officer since 2017.

Frey was to become an external adviser to CDK this summer. It was not immediately clear whether that had happened.

Flynn previously was president of CDK North America. He joined the company in February 2016.