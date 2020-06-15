CDK Global finance chief to take new COO position

CDK Global Inc. plans to promote its CFO into a newly created COO position, with oversight of the company's products, sales and customer experience.

Joe Tautges, who also is an executive vice president, will move into the COO job once a new CFO has been hired, the company said Monday.

The Hoffman Estates, Ill., dealership technology company said the COO role is intended to make its North American business more effective, including its dealership management system and customer relationship management software, other product lines and sales and customer service employees.

"Adding this critical role will help us drive further our strategy for growth and continue our commitments to delivering the best support to our customers," CEO Brian Krzanich said in a statement.

"In his more than three years at CDK, Joe has made tremendous contributions both inside and outside the finance area, which makes him the ideal leader to assume this position. Joe brings strong financial acumen, in-depth knowledge of both the automotive and technology industries and a keen ability to drive our top-line growth, as well as manage the bottom line. I am confident in his ability to build on our momentum and carry us forward into the future."

Krzanich in February said CDK is working on improving its customer service, with plans to spend more than $300 million over its next three fiscal years on technology and process upgrades. The company has rolled out a new customer rewards program and is simplifying its billing invoices.

Tautges, 44, joined CDK in 2017. The company said it has started an internal and external search for its new CFO.