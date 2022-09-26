Carvana executive faces criminal charges in Illinois

A Carvana Co. executive is facing dozens of criminal charges tied to the company's alleged motor vehicle licensing and records violations in Illinois.
In mid-May the Illinois Secretary of State filed several motor vehicle-related charges against Paul Breaux, who is identified on Carvana's investor relations website as a vice president and the company's general counsel since August 2015. Illinois court records show regulatory officials in a May 13 filing charged Breaux with 27 counts of failure to transfer vehicle titles by a dealership and 50 counts of improper use of titling and registration.
Breaux, who has been ordered to appear in an Illinois court on Nov. 1, denies any wrongdoing.
"The State of Illinois has charged me because Carvana delivered a car to a customer's home," Breaux said in a statement provided by Carvana. "This is surprising and confusing both because it feels extremely anti-consumer and because I proactively met with several Illinois officials in 2017 to describe this exact practice and they did not then nor have they since raised any concerns, during which time we've delivered tens of thousands of cars to Illinois homes and provided exceptional customer experiences."
Carvana first came under legal scrutiny in the state in February, when the Illinois Secretary of State's police department began investigating what it described as a slew of consumer complaints about the company's vehicle titling and registration procedures. The regulatory agency is holding Breaux liable for Carvana's alleged actions in Illinois because he is a legal representative for the company and bears a degree of responsibility for maintaining its licensing agreement in the state, Illinois Secretary of State Police Director Elmer Garza told Automotive News.