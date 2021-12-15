Cars.com promotes Doug Miller to president

Dealership technology company Cars.com promoted Doug Miller to the role of president and chief commercial officer starting Jan. 1, assuming the No. 2 position at the Chicago-based company behind CEO Alex Vetter.

Miller, 50, has been Cars.com's chief revenue officer since August 2018, the company said last week in a regulatory filing.

Prior to joining Cars.com, Miller was global vice president at travel site Expedia; chief revenue officer at LivingSocial, an online marketplace; and CEO of Chatbox, a conversational commerce startup. He has a bachelor's degree from Hamilton College.

"We've had an incredible year of growth across all of our businesses and Doug is uniquely qualified to unite the service and support systems to further enable customer success," Vetter, who is president in addition to CEO, said in a statement to Automotive News. "Doug's 20-plus-year career focused on growth, transformation and leadership of e-commerce businesses [gives] him the expertise to bring together the data, insights and solutions to our dealer and OEM customers that will enable them to operate more effectively using tech as an enabler."

Cars.com operates a vehicle listings marketplace and provides dealership websites and other software tools.

In his new role, Miller will earn a base salary of $500,000 and receive an annual performance bonus target of 110 percent of his base salary, according to a regulatory filing.