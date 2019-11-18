Carlos Ghosn's wild ride

Ghosn releases a video statement recorded before his latest arrest, speaking out about the charges against him and bashing Nissan's current management for driving business into reverse and then "selfishly" protecting their own jobs by instigating a "backstabbing" coup to remove him from office. Without naming individuals, a calm and collected Ghosn says their own fear of losing control — as Nissan marched toward a merger with Renault — spurred them to hatch a plot against him.

"This is not about greed. This is not about dictatorship. This is about a plot. This is about conspiracy. This is about backstabbing," Ghosn says. "There was first a fear that the next step of the alliance, in terms of convergence and in terms of moving toward a merger, would, in a certain way, threaten some people or eventually threaten the autonomy of Nissan."