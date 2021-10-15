Ghosn ‘still in the game,' looking to rebuild rep

"I'm still in the game," Ghosn said in an Oct. 13 sit-down from the study of his Beirut residence.

Ghosn said he won't be a major auto player, attributing that partly to his age, 67.

"But it doesn't mean that I would not be a kind of adviser or consultant or eventually a board member to pursue my contribution to the industry," Ghosn said. "I'm involved in a lot of startup stuff now. I am involved in the auto industry. I do a lot of conferences, my advice is still sought, I make a lot of consultancies. I follow this industry; I've lived this industry."

Ghosn didn't name any startups he's working with or consulting partners. And his path to directorship in the U.S., at any rate, would be a long one. As part of a settlement he signed in 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in which he admitted no guilt, Ghosn received a $1 million penalty and was barred from being an officer or director at a publicly traded U.S. company for 10 years.

As Ghosn nears the three-year anniversary of his shocking arrest at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Nov. 19, 2018, the legal battles engulfing him and others wrapped up in the saga still rage.

Ghosn maintains his innocence but faces four indictments in Japan on charges of financial misconduct spanning nearly a decade during his time at the helm of Nissan.

After jumping bail in Japan and fleeing to Lebanon in December 2019, Ghosn is still on Interpol's wanted list, grounded from international travel and stuck in his ancestral homeland.

Meanwhile, the American father-son team that helped engineer Ghosn's made-for-Hollywood escape in an oversized concert equipment case was extradited to Japan and sentenced to prison in July.

American Greg Kelly, the former Nissan director who was arrested the same day as Ghosn and charged as an accomplice in some of the alleged financial misconduct, is still on trial in Tokyo.

Nissan has filed a civil suit against Ghosn in Yokohama, seeking $100 million in damages. And Ghosn is considering a countersuit against the company he once revived from near bankruptcy.

And other legal troubles are swirling in France, the Netherlands and even the British Virgin Islands.