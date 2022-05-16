CADIA to host Rev Up 2030 automotive DE&I summit May 24

The Center for Automotive Diversity, Equity & Inclusion will host its fifth annual DE&I summit, Rev Up 2030, on Tuesday, May 24, at the Michigan State University Management Education Center in Troy, Mich.

The event will feature industry experts, panel discussions and case studies around the theme "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Staying the Course."

Telva McGruder, chief diversity officer at General Motors, will deliver the keynote address. Other speakers include leaders and DE&I experts from American Axle and Manufacturing, AutoZone, BorgWarner, Brose, Cruise, Deloitte, Eaton, Lear, Liberty Mutual, Martinrea, Nemak, Nexteer, Schaltbau North America, Standard Motor Products, Stellantis, Vitesco Technologies and Walser Automotive Group.

The event will also feature a hands-on workshop that will focus on how to address pushback and deal with difficult conversations in the workplace.

"This in-person workshop will equip DEI champions, HR teams and people leaders with the language to respond to pushback and help them shape resistant conversations into productive interactions that help bring everyone along on the DEI journey," said Cheryl Thompson, CEO of CADIA.

Those interested can attend in person for the morning or afternoon portions of the program, or attend for the full day. Those who wish to attend virtually can do so for the afternoon part of the program.

For registration and program information, click here.