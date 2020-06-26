Burt Jordan, Ford vp for purchasing, to retire July 1; successor to be determined

Burt Jordan, Ford Motor Co.'s vice president for global purchasing and supply chain sustainability, will retire effective July 1, the company said Thursday.

The automaker has not determined whether the role will be filled or the responsibilities distributed among other employees, according to a Ford spokesperson.

Jordan, 53, has reported to Hau Thai-Tang, Ford's chief product development and purchasing officer.

Before coming to Ford, Jordan spent 10 years working for General Motors, Toyota Motor Corp. and United Technologies.

He joined Ford in 1999 and has held several corporate officer positions in purchasing since 2013.

He was named 2020 CPO of the Year by the National Minority Supplier Development Council in recognition of impactful leadership. He has also been "a driving force behind Ford's supplier diversity and inclusion activities," Ford said in a statement.