Buick-GMC marketing chief Phil Brook retires

In her new role, one of Peck's first tasks will be to launch the electric Hummer pickup, slated to go on sale this year, after a nearly 10-year hiatus for the nameplate. GM aims to launch an all-electric lineup by 2035. The Hummer will be the first vehicle powered by GM's proprietary Ultium battery and marks the automaker's foray into an EV future.

Brook had been with GM since 2004 and spent most of his time working for GM's now defunct Holden unit in Australia. Brook's posts at Holden included marketing director, director of sales and head of the national dealer network. Before joining GM, he was involved in sales and marketing with Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co.

As vice president of Buick-GMC marketing, a title he held since 2017, Brook helped expand the Denali subbrand and establish the sporty, off-road AT4 subbrand. He defined GMC's lineup as premium pickups and SUVs that are meant to be used. Most recently, he led a multiplatform campaign to reveal the Hummer, which included an unveiling during Game 1 of the 2020 World Series, "The Voice" on NBC, live on the GMC website and YouTube, along with numerous virtual media events.

All reservations available for the 2022 GMC Hummer Edition 1 were claimed within 10 minutes of the reveal.