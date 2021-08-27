Buick-GMC marketing chief Phil Brook retires

DETROIT -- Phil Brook, the Buick and GMC marketing chief who led a splashy, wide-ranging GMC Hummer reveal, has retired from General Motors, effective Aug. 1.
Molly Peck, Buick sales and marketing executive director of SAIC-GM in China, will become vice president of Buick-GMC marketing Sept. 1, GM told Automotive News.
Peck, a three-decade veteran of GM, has held lead sales and marketing roles across each of GM's four brands in the U.S., Shanghai and Dubai.
During her most recent post in China, Peck's team established product strategy, marketing best practices and sales innovations to expand Buick in China, GM said. Last year, Buick volume grew 4.1 percent to 885,207 vehicles in China. Sales of Buick SUVs climbed 50 percent.