Brockman lawyers seek delay of competency hearing

Lawyers for former Reynolds and Reynolds Co. CEO Bob Brockman have asked a judge to delay a competency hearing in a federal tax fraud case after Brockman recently was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition.

Brockman's attorneys are seeking to move a June 29 hearing to determine whether he is competent to assist in his defense against federal charges of tax evasion and wire fraud to Aug. 16, according to a motion filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, where the case is pending.

U.S. District Judge George Hanks Jr. had not yet decided on the motion as of Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors do not oppose the request, Brockman's attorneys noted in the filing.

Brockman, 79, was taken to the emergency room at Houston Methodist Hospital on March 14 and later admitted to a neurosensory center, his attorneys said in a court filing. He was released March 19. Details about the medical condition that required hospitalization were redacted from the public filing, with his attorneys citing "the inclusion of sensitive medical information."

He had completed one of multiple planned psychiatric or psychological exams sought by prosecutors before he was admitted to the hospital, according to the motion. Brockman's lawyers asked a judge to extend the deadline to complete the exams to May 31, beyond the original April 16 date set in February, to allow time for him to recover.

Brockman's attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

His lawyers last year requested a competency hearing, citing a diagnosis indicative of Parkinson's disease or Lewy body dementia that is progressive and has affected his ability to process and retain information. Hanks' original schedule for competency proceedings said the court will set dates for future events, including a trial, "if needed" after a decision is made as to Brockman's competency.

Brockman was indicted in October on 39 counts, including tax evasion, wire fraud, money laundering and evidence tampering in what federal prosecutors say was a scheme lasting two decades to evade taxes on $2 billion in income. He has pleaded not guilty.

Brockman stepped down from his roles as chairman and CEO of privately held dealership management system giant Reynolds and Reynolds in November.