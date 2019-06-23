Bob Lutz on Ford, GM, Carlos Ghosn, powerful execs and the future

On Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Ram outselling the Chevrolet Silverado:

I think the [Chevrolet] product could have been better. Ram has a drop-dead gorgeous interior. During my nine years at GM, I thought I cured them of the tendency to take cost out of the interior and convinced them the interior is where you put the money, where the customer can see and feel and touch.

I have no doubt the Silverado is a great truck, but it disappointed people in some respects. It doesn't have the visual impact of the new Ram or the F-150, and there is a uniformity of opinion that the interior is highly disappointing. I consider this a mistake that didn't have to happen.

I tried to convince GM that the interior is where the buyer spends the ownership period, not the outside. It's extremely important. If you look at the quality of the interiors Ford and Ram are putting into their large vehicles now, I cannot believe that GM is trying to get away with these low-cost interiors, similar to what they were doing before I got there.

On the other hand, GM maintains that Ram is heavily outspending them and buying market share. I am not close enough to the numbers to verify whether that is true or not. But the fact that the Chevy Silverado is in third place and is hard to sell worries me greatly.