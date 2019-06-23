Bob Lutz on Ford, GM, Carlos Ghosn, powerful execs and the future

It's been awhile since we've spoken with Bob Lutz, the product development whiz who changed the fortunes of virtually every automaker he's worked for — BMW, Ford, Chrysler, General Motors — in a nearly six-decade career.
We recently caught up with Lutz, 87, who is not quite retired. His VLF Automotive operation north of Detroit is looking for its next product after the Corvette-powered Destino performance luxury car wrapped up production this year.
We peppered the former Marine lieutenant with rapid-fire questions on the topics that are roiling the auto industry in 2019 and only lightly edited his answers. If you know Lutz, you know he's going to say exactly what he thinks, even if it rankles his friends and former colleagues. So buckle up: This will be a bumpy ride.