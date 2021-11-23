Brockman's dementia 'negatively affects' ability to aid in defense, medical expert testifies

HOUSTON — A medical expert witness for Bob Brockman's defense testified Monday that he believes the former Reynolds and Reynolds Co. CEO has dementia that "negatively affects his ability to assist his lawyers in his own defense."

Dr. Thomas Guilmette, a psychologist and professor at Providence College in Rhode Island, testified on the sixth day of testimony in a competency hearing to determine whether Brockman, 80, can stand trial on charges of tax evasion and wire fraud.

"Due to the nature of his cognitive impairments, I believe he would have significant difficulty being able to recall past events accurately, review documents and provide context to his attorneys," Guilmette testified in a Houston courtroom during questioning from Brockman lawyer James Loonam. "I think he would have difficulty understanding the complexities of the case, the strategies of the case."

Guilmette's findings contrast with those last week from medical experts retained by the government, two of whom said that they concluded Brockman was competent to stand trial. All three of the government's medical experts testified that they believed Brockman exaggerated the extent of his symptoms.

Guilmette testified Monday that he evaluated Brockman in July and October this year and believed he is impaired in such areas as attention, mental processing speed, memory, problem-solving and judgment. Brockman's symptoms are "most consistent with Parkinson's disease dementia," he testified, adding that "it certainly is quite possible" that he also has Alzheimer's disease.