Bob Brockman exaggerated his mental condition to fail competency testing, expert testifies

U.S. contends the ex-Reynolds and Reynolds boss has been malingering, or feigning symptoms, to avoid prosecution.

Bob Brockman

HOUSTON — A neuropsychologist who was an expert witness for the government in its tax evasion case against former Reynolds and Reynolds Co. CEO Bob Brockman said Brockman intentionally exaggerated his cognitive abilities to perform poorly on testing.

Dr. Robert Denney, who has conducted competency examinations of criminal defendants during his career for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, testified Tuesday that as a result of that exaggeration, Brockman's memory test results obtained through expert evaluations related to his criminal case are not a reliable indicator of his true cognitive functioning.

"It's my opinion that he has been exaggerating and malingering from the very beginning," Denney testified during the second day of a hearing to determine whether Brockman is competent to stand trial, in response to questioning from prosecutors.

Brockman's attorneys have not yet questioned Denney in their cross-examination Tuesday. In court filings, they have said Brockman "has either or a combination of Parkinson's disease dementia, or Alzheimer's disease dementia," and that the dementia is "permanent, progressive and incurable." His lawyers have said he is unable to assist them with his defense and has had trouble recalling information shared with him.

Federal prosecutors, meanwhile, intend to make the case this week that Brockman, 80, has been malingering, or feigning symptoms, to avoid prosecution on 39 counts that include tax evasion, wire fraud, money laundering and evidence tampering. He was indicted in October 2020 in what federal prosecutors say was a scheme lasting two decades to evade taxes on $2 billion in income.

"Looking at the total information in this case, I believe he is continuing to exaggerate and he is competent to stand trial," Denney testified, citing a review of not only test results but his real-world activity, including depositions in legal matters and speeches to Reynolds and Reynolds employees in 2018 and 2019, at about the same time his doctors were evaluating his memory symptoms.

Related Article
Prosecutors face off with Bob Brockman defense team as competency hearing begins

Denney said Brockman may have mild cognitive impairment or even the "earliest stages of mild dementia, but even with that, in my professional opinion, Mr. Brockman is competent to proceed."

Denney's testimony followed that of another government expert witness, Dr. Ryan Darby, who testified Monday that he did not have an accurate representation of Brockman's cognitive abilities because his present symptoms are worse than his brain imaging would suggest. Prosecutors noted in a court filing last week that Darby was unable to determine whether Brockman is competent to stand trial.

Denney walked the court through tests he administered in May and October that assess cognitive functioning and whether the person being tested is demonstrating that he or she is applying appropriate effort to the tasks, the latter of which he testified can suggest that someone is exaggerating.

Denney testified that Brockman performed poorly on the battery of tests Denney administered, but Brockman's results did not match the expected performance of people with dementia. Results from both the May and October exams "suggested that Mr. Brockman was exaggerating, and in my opinion, intentionally exaggerating," he testified.

"I don't believe his cognitive scores reflect genuine severe cognitive impairment," Denney said.

The competency hearing will determine whether Brockman can assist with his defense for the case to proceed to trial, not whether Brockman was competent at the time of the alleged offenses.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Judge rejects Nikola founder's bid to dismiss or move U.S. criminal fraud case
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Trevor Milton
Judge rejects Nikola founder's bid to dismiss or move U.S. criminal fraud case
Tesla logo
Tesla sued by JPMorgan for $162 million over warrants, Musk tweets
Bob Brockman
Prosecutors face off with Bob Brockman defense team as competency hearing begins
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-15-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive