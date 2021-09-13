Brockman competency hearing postponed

A federal judge has delayed a competency hearing, possibly until November, to determine whether former Reynolds and Reynolds Co. CEO Bob Brockman is able to assist with his defense against charges of tax evasion and wire fraud.

U.S. District Judge George Hanks Jr. said Monday during a status conference in the case that he soon would confirm a date but that a competency hearing tentatively could begin Nov. 15. The hearing had been scheduled to begin Monday but was postponed. Hanks instead held the status conference to discuss details of the hearing and address several remaining motions.

The competency hearing could take about a week in total, lawyers for Brockman and the government told the judge Monday.

The question of whether Brockman, 80, is competent to stand trial only involves his ability to understand the case and assist with his defense. It is not used to determine whether he was competent at the time of the alleged offenses.