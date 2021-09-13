Brockman competency hearing postponed

A competency hearing to determine whether former Reynolds and Reynolds CEO Bob Brockman can assist with his defense against federal tax evasion charges was tentatively pushed back to November.

A federal judge has delayed a competency hearing, possibly until November, to determine whether former Reynolds and Reynolds Co. CEO Bob Brockman is able to assist with his defense against charges of tax evasion and wire fraud.

U.S. District Judge George Hanks Jr. said Monday during a status conference in the case that he soon would confirm a date but that a competency hearing tentatively could begin Nov. 15. The hearing had been scheduled to begin Monday but was postponed. Hanks instead held the status conference to discuss details of the hearing and address several remaining motions.

The competency hearing could take about a week in total, lawyers for Brockman and the government told the judge Monday.

The question of whether Brockman, 80, is competent to stand trial only involves his ability to understand the case and assist with his defense. It is not used to determine whether he was competent at the time of the alleged offenses.

Brockman was indicted in October 2020 on 39 federal counts, including tax evasion, wire fraud, money laundering and evidence-tampering, in what federal prosecutors say was a scheme lasting two decades to evade taxes on $2 billion in income. He has pleaded not guilty.

His attorneys requested a competency hearing last December, writing in a court filing that physicians who evaluated Brockman found symptoms consistent with Parkinson's disease or Lewy body dementia and that the progressive illness has led to problems with processing and retaining information.

Prosecutors argued in court filings that the appearance of Brockman's symptoms aligned with important dates of the criminal investigation and that his continued role as CEO of Reynolds and Reynolds following his diagnosis — and until after he was formally indicted — raises questions about his attorneys' claims of impairment.

Prosecutors wrote in an August court filing that "all of the government's experts found defendant competent, and two of them diagnosed malingering," or feigning illness.

Brockman's lawyers had asked Hanks to exclude testimony from the government's competency experts and appoint "genuine neutral experts," contending that the government's experts "acted as partisan examiners." Prosecutors responded in the filing last month that the request was an attempt to delay competency proceedings and the experts' appointment was transparent.

Hanks on Monday denied the defense's motions regarding the government's experts. He told attorneys during the status conference that "there's no question that these were prosecution experts. They were hired by the government. They're paid by the government."

The competency hearing previously had been delayed until September from an earlier planned date in June after Brockman was hospitalized in March.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

