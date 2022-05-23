BMW North America names new CFO, vice president of marketing

BMW North America named Raymond Wittmann to be its next CFO and Marcus Casey to become head of marketing communications, replacing a pair of executives who are taking posts with BMW in Europe.

Both appointments, announced Friday, will take effect Sept. 1.

Wittmann, 50, replaces Stefan Kramer, who was executive vice president and CFO since September. Kramer will now be head of finance and global financial services at the BMW Group headquarters in Munich.

Wittmann is an aerospace engineer by trade and previously was a vice president at BMW plants in Munich and San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

Casey, 44, who was named vice president of marketing, will "oversee all marketing communication for the BMW brand within the U.S. market," the automaker said. He previously was vice president of digital e-commerce and vice president of business management at BMW's Munich plant.

Casey replaces Uwe Dreher, who was vice president of marketing since 2019. Dreher will now be vice president of marketing for BMW's European region.

"The recent leadership changes at BMW of North America are simply a regular part of doing business," BMW spokesperson Phil DiIanni wrote in an email to Automotive News.

"Both Stefan Kramer and Uwe Dreher have had successful multiyear assignments in the U.S. and were asked to return to Munich to fill vacancies there. Raymond Wittmann and Marcus Casey are highly regarded executives who bring extensive international experience and will no doubt contribute to the continued success of BMW in the U.S."