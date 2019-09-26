BMW names new production chief, human resources head

BMW said it is bringing younger members onto its top management team with the appointments of a new production chief, Milan Nedeljkovic, and a new head of human resources, Ilka Horstmeier.

Nedeljkovic, 50, succeeds Oliver Zipse, who was promoted to BMW CEO in August to replace Harald Krueger.

Horstmeier, also 50, moves to the human resources post following the resignation of Milagros Caina-Andree last week.

Serbian-born Nedeljkovic moves from his current role as senior vice president of corporate quality. The mechanical engineer joined BMW in 1993. His career has included stints as head of the automaker's plants in Munich and Leipzig in Germany, and head of the paint shop at BMW's Mini plant in Oxford, England.

Horstmeier, a German national, is promoted to human resources chief from her post as head of the automaker's plant in Dingolfing, Germany.

After joining BMW in 1995 with a business administration degree, Horstmeier rose through the ranks at the automaker's Munich, Dingolfing and Regensburg plants. Her previous roles included head of the engine, E-powertrain production division.

BMW Chairman Norbert Reithofer said Horstmeier's experience running electrified powertrains' production will bring extensive expertise in a key area for the company.

Nedeljkovic's experience in developing digitalization and data analysis and managing the Munich and Leipzig plants, with their high percentage of electrified vehicles, was also key, Reithofer said in a news release.

