BMW names new production chief, human resources head

BMW said it is bringing younger members onto its top management team with the appointments of a new production chief, Milan Nedeljkovic, and a new head of human resources, Ilka Horstmeier.

Nedeljkovic, 50, succeeds Oliver Zipse, who was promoted to BMW CEO in August to replace Harald Krueger.

Horstmeier, also 50, moves to the human resources post following the resignation of Milagros Caina-Andree last week.

Serbian-born Nedeljkovic moves from his current role as senior vice president of corporate quality. The mechanical engineer joined BMW in 1993. His career has included stints as head of the automaker's plants in Munich and Leipzig in Germany, and head of the paint shop at BMW's Mini plant in Oxford, England.