BMW names new bosses for U.S., German and UK plants

BMW Group announced personnel changes in the company’s global production network, with its plants in the United States, Munich, Germany, and Oxford, England, getting new directors starting Sept. 1.

Robert Engelhorn, 51, who currently heads the Munich plant, will take over management of the automaker's largest production location, in Spartanburg, S.C. The company's only U.S. factory produces the vast majority of BMW X vehicles.

Engelhorn replaces 61-year-old Knudt Flor, who is retiring. Flor served as boss of the Spartanburg plant since December 2016, while Engelhorn has been in charge of the Munich factory since August 2018.

The Spartanburg plant produced more than 360,000 vehicles in 2020, despite restrictions put in place due to the pandemic.

Engelhorn will be replaced by Peter Weber, 49, who is currently head of the plant in Oxford, which produces cars for the Mini brand. Weber is also head of the Swindon plant, also located in England, which manufactures body components.

Weber will oversee the production of first BMW i4 full-electric sedans, which will come off the production line in Munich this autumn. He had previously handled the launch of the full-electric Mini Cooper SE.

Finally, Markus Grüneisl, 45, will move to the U.K. to replace Weber as head of the Oxford and Swindon plants. Grüneisl is currently responsible for areas including the BMW production system, process excellence and plant digitalization at BMW Group headquarters.

"All three are proven experts with extensive process know-how, years of experience and, not least, excellent leadership qualities," Milan Nedeljkovic, BMW's management board member responsible for production, said in a statement.