BMW names ex-GM electrification expert to management board

BMW Group has appointed Frank Weber, a German engineer who oversaw the development of the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, to its management board, where he will be responsible for research and development.

Weber, 53, will start in his new post on July 1, replacing Klaus Froehlich, who is due to retire as he will reach the age of 60, the cutoff limit for top executives at the company, BMW said.

The move to appoint Weber highlights BMW’s push into electromobility. By 2023, the company wants to have 25 electrified vehicles in its range, more than half of which will be fully electric.

Weber, a native of Wiesbaden who received his university diploma in mechanical engineering, is the third new board member at BMW Group since Oliver Zipse became CEO in August.

Weber joined BMW as head of total vehicle development, before being named In 2018 as head of product line for Rolls-Royce and luxury class vehicles.

Weber came from Opel, where he was vice president for business and product planning. Previously, he had been responsible for developing GM’s first major electrified vehicle, the Chevrolet Volt, as well as its Opel Ampera sibling and the Voltec Propulsion Architecture.

“We are delighted to have found a very competent successor for Klaus Froehlich in Frank Weber,” BMW Group Chairman Norbert Reithofer said in a statement on Thursday. “As head of Product Lines, he played a decisive role in the success of the extremely popular grand series: the BMW 7 series, 8 series, X5 and X7.”