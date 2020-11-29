Bill Ford named Automotive News’ Industry Leader of the Year

The virtual gatherings quickly morphed into a way for workers to get to know their executive chairman in a new way. Many ended with casual Q&A sessions in which employees would ask about books or other trinkets in the background. Ford and other top executives have continued to host the town halls on a regular basis as employees continue to work remotely.

"I love doing that, although I don't love the circumstances that spawned that," Ford said. "I get so energized when I'm with our people. To me, the weekly town halls were a highlight during a really tough period."

Another highlight? Witnessing employees step up to manufacture masks, gowns, ventilators and respirators as part of a pivot to personal protective equipment known internally as "Project Apollo."

Ford personally toured the plants making the medical equipment.

"I remember one person saying to me he had always regretted he hadn't served in the military and this was his opportunity to give back," he said.

"There was another lady whose mom was a Rosie the Riveter and this was her way to give back. Another lady was telling me her daughter was a front-line nurse and she felt by doing this she was just basically trying to keep up with her daughter in terms of doing her part. It was really heartwarming."

The company's work culminated in a May visit from President Donald Trump to its Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti, Mich. While most of the headlines centered around whether the president would wear a mask — he briefly donned one during a private tour before taking it off during the public portion — Ford said it was a proud moment he'll remember fondly.

"One thing I reminded all our employees about on that day — look, regardless of where you fall on the political spectrum, it's an honor to have the president of the United States come thank you for everything you've done for the country," he said. "I felt really great about Ford that day."