Bigland leaves big jobs to fill

Bigland's workload as head of U.S. sales, the Ram brand and FCA Canada is being broken up among three executives. Koval will handle Bigland's Ram responsibilities, while Jeff Kommor, vice president of FCA's sales and fleet operations, becomes the new U.S. sales chief. David Buckingham, COO of FCA Canada, assumes the leadership duties for that unit.

Koval, hired by DaimlerChrysler in 2002, knows the ins and outs of Ram. In 2016, he became head of Ram brand operations for North America, a role with responsibility over marketing, pricing and inventory. He was promoted last summer to Ram's director of U.S. product marketing. He also has held numerous roles in customer relations, incentives and supply chain and has worked closely with dealers over the years.

Phil Bivens, head of FCA's dealer council, said Bigland's full slate was a byproduct of the tenure of late CEO Sergio Marchionne, who "had high expectations of a lot of different people."

"Over time, I don't know this, but maybe those roles are better defined in singular roles," Bivens said. "They're all big jobs."

Bivens said it was an "excellent decision" to place Kommor and Koval in their respective positions.

He said he sat with Bigland for years during the council's subcommittee meetings and got to see him work firsthand.

"He really comprehends the dealers' point of view, and then he isn't afraid to discuss it, or maybe even debate the points, or maybe even just call it like he sees it," Bivens said. "He really made a difference. He will be missed."

David Kelleher, owner of David Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram in Glen Mills, Pa., said Bigland told him last month during the NADA Show in Las Vegas that he was happy to have the lawsuit behind him. Kelleher said Bigland "knew how to push the buttons to sell cars" and was a friend of dealers, even if he wasn't a "cuddly kind of guy."

Doug Wilson, owner of Collierville Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Tennessee, considered Bigland to be a “salesman’s salesman.”

Kelleher is confident in what Kommor, who’s been with the company since 1985, can do as Bigland’s successor. Kommor is basically a clone of Bigland, Kelleher said, just “without the bodybuilding.”

Kelleher recalled how he would sometimes go back-and-forth with Bigland during council meetings on certain issues and get shot down. But Bigland would fight for dealers at times, even if they didn’t know it, Kelleher said, citing an example of a plan that Kelleher suggested and that Bigland eventually brought to fruition. Kelleher declined to identify what the plan was.

“He was doing what he was supposed to for the OEM. He was holding the face he was supposed to hold,” Kelleher said. “Yet he understood, and he was trying to do what was right, and he didn’t need credit for it. Even when we eventually got the plan that we needed ... he never took credit for it.”