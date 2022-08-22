Battery startup Britishvolt CEO to step down

Orral Nadjari, the founder and CEO of UK battery startup Britishvolt , will step down from his leadership position, the company said.

Deputy CEO and president of global operations Graham Hoare, a longtime auto industry executive, will be interim CEO, Britishvolt said Friday in a news release.

Nadjari, a former investment banker based in Abu Dhabi, founded Britishvolt in 2019 with Lars Carlstrom, who was forced out of the company in 2020 after reports that he had been convicted of tax fraud in Sweden in the 1990s.

Britishvolt told The Guardian that the production pause affected only parts of the factory as it awaited final designs due in autumn.