Barra, other top GM execs see 2018 pay drop

BLOOMBERG

GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra

DETROIT — Compensation for General Motors' top executives, including CEO Mary Barra, declined slightly last year because of a dip in the automaker's financial performance compared with 2017.

The drop in executive compensation occurred amid a restructuring of GM's business that included thousands of blue- and white-collar layoffs, idling of plants and a reorganization of its core operations to focus on emerging technologies such as all-electric and autonomous vehicles.

Barra's total compensation was $21.87 million in 2018, down $87,598, or 0.4 percent, compared to 2017. Her compensation, disclosed Thursday in a U.S. regulatory filing, includes a $2.1 million base salary; $4.45 million in short-term incentives, down from $5 million; and $11.08 million in performance-based stock grants, up about $345,000 from 2017.

GM's operating profit declined by $1 billion and adjusted automotive free cash flow dropped by $1.3 billion in 2018, affecting payouts to Barra and other top execs:

  • Former President Dan Ammann, who now serves as CEO of GM Cruise: $8.97 million (down $286,437)
  • Former Vice President Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain Mark Reuss, who now serves as president of the automaker: $7.36 million (down $370,418)
  • Retired CFO Chuck Stevens, who stepped down in September but remained as an adviser until March 2019: $6.9 million (down $161,859)
  • CFO Dhivya Suryadevara, who succeeded Stevens in September: $5.5 million
  • North America President Alan Batey, who retired April 1: $5.34 million (down $634,608)

For the year, GM’s adjusted earnings, before interest and taxes, fell 8.3 percent to $11.8 billion from 2017, while income from continuing operations increased to $8.1 billion from $348 million. GM swung to an $8.1 billion profit last year from a loss of $3.9 billion in 2017.

Barra was the top-paid CEO for the Detroit 3 in 2018. Ford CEO Jim Hackett, who also is leading a corporate restructuring, received $17.75 million in 2018. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Mike Manley, who succeeded Sergio Marchionne in July, was paid $680,240 for 2018; however, the company’s board set an annual compensation target of $14 million for him.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive