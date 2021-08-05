Baldi named CEO of Lamborghini's U.S. operations

Lamborghini has appointed a veteran executive as the new CEO of Automobili Lamborghini America, the company's biggest market.

Andrea Baldi, 45, who has been with Lamborghini since 2010, most recently as director of the brand's Europe/Middle East/Africa region, was named to the position this month, the company announced Thursday .

Baldi succeeds Alessandro Farmeschi, 50, who has held the top job in the region since 2014 and who is returning to the supercar maker's headquarters in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy, the company said.

During his tenure, Farmeschi oversaw a threefold increase in Lamborghini's sales volumes, thanks in part to the introduction of the Urus SUV, and 34 percent growth in its dealer network in the region, the company said.