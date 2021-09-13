Automotive News' Stein joins Motormindz as president

The outgoing publisher adds the role to his work as host of the SiriusXM weekly radio show "Cars & Culture with Jason Stein."

From staff reports
GLENN TRIEST
Automotive News Publisher Jason Stein with Elon Musk

DETROIT — Jason Stein, the outgoing publisher of Automotive News, has been named president and corporate development officer of Motormindz automotive consulting firm.

Stein, 49, will be in charge of expanding the company's global presence and launching its venture fund, Motormindz said in statement Monday. He leaves Automotive News on Wednesday after 18 years at the publication, the past eight as publisher.

"Jason Stein brings a wealth of experience to the team and he will play an integral role in driving our own transformation, creating a 2.0 version of ourselves," Jeff Van Dongen, Motormindz founder and CEO, said in the statement.

On Aug. 24, Stein said he was leaving Automotive News to host SiriusXM's "Cars & Culture with Jason Stein," a weekly radio show, and to launch his own global media services and broadcasting platform. The Motormindz positions will come in addition to those roles.

Motormindz, of Troy, Mich., comprises 120 executive-level, subject-matter experts in 32 countries. They are focused on solving challenges for automakers, suppliers, dealers and technology providers.

