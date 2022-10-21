AN hones focus on 3 areas with newsroom reorg

Automotive News has made some promotions and changes to its editorial team to better support the publication’s coverage areas — the making, selling and thinking that goes into the business of personal transportation.

Mary Beth Vander Schaaf is now the senior director of editorial operations. She oversees all aspects of the production and distribution of Automotive News’ journalism and reports to Executive Editor Jamie Butters.

Omari Gardner is now the director of content and commentary. He oversees opinion pieces and assists Butters with overall news coverage.
Three content teams have been created — Amy Wilson is head of the retail team, Nick Bunkley leads the automaker team, and Pete Bigelow oversees tech and innovation.

Dan Shine works with the retail team as a senior editor responsible for finance and insurance as well as service and parts coverage. Melissa Burden has been named a full-time editor on the retail team.

Lindsay Chappell is the connection between the thinking and making teams as a senior editor overseeing automaker and supplier coverage.
David Phillips joins the automaker team as a senior editor overseeing Cars & Concepts and Future Product Pipeline coverage.

Elizabeth Hardy has been promoted to manager of the Automotive News copy desk.

