Automotive News hires video producer, social media editor

Automotive News has added to its multimedia and social media teams.

Hillary Rubin is coordinating producer for video. She most recently worked as a TV news segment producer for Ivanhoe Broadcast News, a syndicator of health, wellness and lifestyle news, and as a PR account executive. Rubin has an extensive background in broadcast news. She was an on-air reporter and producer in several markets including New York City, Boston and Hartford, Conn. She has taught journalism at the University of Michigan-Flint, Quinnipiac University and Hofstra University.

Rubin has a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Tierra Riddick, 24, is a social media editor. In 2018, she was a video news editing intern at Automotive News.

Most recently, Riddick was a content coordinator at Inala. She also was an influencer coordinator at marketing and advertising agency Blue Wheel Media.

Riddick has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Michigan State University.