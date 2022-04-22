Automotive News hires podcasting host, producer

Kellen Walker has joined the Automotive News multimedia team as a podcast producer and host.

Walker

DETROIT — Kellen Walker has joined the Automotive News multimedia team as a podcast producer and host.

Walker, 35, is a radio and podcast veteran. He spent 14 years at Hubbard Broadcasting as a radio host and producer in his native Seattle and has been producing podcasts for a decade. He has produced business-to-business podcasts on the real estate and cannabis industries as well as "Truly Unruly" with former NFL star Marcus Trufant and the popular "Ask Nurse Alice."

Before his radio career, he worked in a garage and restored cars. Walker, now based in Las Vegas, will join Executive Editor Jamie Butters on the "Daily Drive" podcast.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Elon Musk negotiating buyout offer with Twitter; deal is near, reports say
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Elon Musk
Elon Musk negotiating buyout offer with Twitter; deal is near, reports say
Stellantis CEO's pay brings French rivals together
Highlights from the latest Daily Drive podcasts, April 18-20
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-25-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive