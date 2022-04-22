Automotive News hires podcasting host, producer

DETROIT — Kellen Walker has joined the Automotive News multimedia team as a podcast producer and host.

Walker, 35, is a radio and podcast veteran. He spent 14 years at Hubbard Broadcasting as a radio host and producer in his native Seattle and has been producing podcasts for a decade. He has produced business-to-business podcasts on the real estate and cannabis industries as well as "Truly Unruly" with former NFL star Marcus Trufant and the popular "Ask Nurse Alice."

Before his radio career, he worked in a garage and restored cars. Walker, now based in Las Vegas, will join Executive Editor Jamie Butters on the "Daily Drive" podcast.