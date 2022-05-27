Automotive News expands video, social media teams

Laura Harris has joined Automotive News as a video reporter and anchor, and Marisa Marcinkowski as a social media editor.

Harris, left, and Marcinkowski

Automotive News has added to its multimedia team and hired a social media editor.

Laura Harris joined Automotive News as a video reporter and anchor. The Chicago native last worked in South Carolina.

Harris, 26, is a graduate of the University of Missouri's journalism school and earned a master's degree at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Her background includes documentary storytelling and hosting her own show.

Marisa Marcinkowski has joined Automotive News as a social media editor. Marcinkowski, 28, brings expertise in social media, content creation and brand management.

Most recently she was brand manager for the Agency Hall & Hunter in Birmingham, Mich.

Marcinkowski also was social media manager for Crain Homes, managing its Instagram, Facebook and TikTok accounts and producing video content.

She will help develop and execute Automotive News' social media strategies. Marcinkowski is a graduate of Wayne State University, where she earned a B.A. in public relations.

