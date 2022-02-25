Automotive News expands California coverage

Carly Schaffner, a former Forbes Wheels and Trucks.com editor, has joined Automotive News to cover the auto industry of Southern California.

Schaffner

Carly Schaffner has joined Automotive News as a staff reporter covering Southern California-based auto brands, including Honda, Acura, Mazda, Hyundai, Kia and Genesis, as well as burgeoning electric vehicle startups there.

Most recently Schaffner was assigning editor of Forbes Wheels, a consumer automotive information site centered on product reviews, car-shopping advice and industry trends.

Before that, she was managing editor of Trucks.com, a news site that follows light trucks, commercial vehicles, logistics and mobility innovation.

Schaffner, 41, holds a master's degree in communication from New York University and started her automotive industry career as business communications manager for Toyota Motor Sales USA. After the automaker's move to Texas, she was senior communications manager for TrueCar.

Schaffner also has held business communication roles at Financial Times and the editorial arm of ThomsonReuters. She holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

