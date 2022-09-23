AN adds copy editor with wide experience

Michele Siuda Jacques has joined Automotive News as a copy editor.

Jacques, 51, spent 23 years at the Detroit Free Press in many roles, including copy editor, metro night editor, book reviewer and digital editor. Before that, she was a copy editor at The Oakland Press and Los Angeles Times. More recently, she was the digital media manager for the education magazine Kappan and content director for StartupNation, a website for entrepreneurs.

Jacques earned bachelor's degrees in English and journalism from Michigan State University.

