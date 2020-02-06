Automotive Hall of Fame names next 4 inductees

DETROIT — A designer, an automaker chief, a parts executive and a comedian known for his car collection will be inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame this summer.

The class of 2020 inductees was announced Thursday at the Chicago Auto Show . They are:

Mong-Koo Chung ,the Hyundai Motor Group chairman who turned the South Korean automaker into a global powerhouse.

, described by the Hall of Fame as the "relentless innovator" who led Genuine Parts Co. for more than 25 years.

, one of the industry's first female designers. She joined General Motors in the early 1940s and later established her own design studio before moving to Nash Motors.

Jay Leno, the auto enthusiast and longtime "Tonight Show" host who now hosts the CNBC primetime series " Jay Leno's Garage ."

In addition, the Hall of Fame will present its first Mobility Innovator Award. It will go to Harold Goddijn, co-founder and CEO of the TomTom navigation company.