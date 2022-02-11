Automotive Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees

The Automotive Hall of Fame has named its six inductees for 2022, who come from around the globe.

"From manufacturing to racing, road travel to the rarest of luxury performance vehicles, this group tells some of the most interesting and important stories of the industry," Automotive Hall of Fame President Sarah Cook said Thursday in a statement announcing the inductees.

This class includes:

Alma and Victor Green, authors and publishers of The Green Book , a guide for Black people traveling through America published in 1936-66.

, a guide for Black people traveling through America published in 1936-66. Lu Guanqiu, an entrepreneur who grew Wanxiang Group into the first Chinese auto parts supplier for America.

Ferruccio Lamborghini, the Italian entrepreneur who created the luxury performance sport cars named after himself.

Taiichi Ohno, a former Toyota executive who helped invent the Toyota Production System, which greatly increased efficiency in global vehicle manufacturing.

Lyn St. James, a former race car driver described by the Automotive Hall of Fame as "a true pioneer in advancing women's participation in the automotive and racing worlds." She was the first woman to win the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year Award and has created several foundations to help women in the automotive space. In 2010, she was named to the Automotive News list of the 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry.

The induction and awards ceremony will be held July 21 at The Icon in Detroit.