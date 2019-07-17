AutoCanada has its 3rd CFO in a year

AutoCanada Inc., the country’s only publicly traded dealership group, has hired a new chief financial officer — its third in a year — who the company says will help execute company plans in Canada and the United States.

Mike Borys, who will begin his new role Aug. 12, replaces Raj Juneja.

The company announced in March that Juneja had resigned. Juneja had replaced Chris Burrows, who resigned as part of a litany of management changes made in August 2018.

Borys is a chartered accountant with more than 20 years of experience as CFO for both public and private enterprises. He joins AutoCanada from PTW Energy Services, an electrical and instrumentation provider, where he served as CFO since 2017.

Prior to that, Borys was CFO at Newalta, an engineering environmental solutions provider in Calgary, from 2008 to 2016.

He has had similar positions with corporate giants Brick Group Income Fund, Famous Players and Pepsico.

“Mike's proven track record and extensive finance and management experience will be instrumental in assisting us to continue to execute on our go forward plan in Canada and the U.S.,” AutoCanada Executive Chair Paul Antony said in a statement.

AutoCanada currently operates 65 franchised dealerships, comprised of 27 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group of stores in Illinois.

AutoCanada in 2018 spent $135 million to buy nine U.S. dealerships, and through May those stores had yet to earn a profit.

Leading the charge to turn around the dealerships is Tammy Darvish, 55, former executive vice-president of DARCARS Automotive Group in Bethesda, Md.

Darvish was tapped to replace former AutoNation Inc. COO Bill Berman, who was named in August 2018 to lead the former Grossinger group of dealerships in Illinois. But Berman resigned just months into the job. AutoCanada did not disclose exactly when Berman left and did not respond to multiple requests for comment.