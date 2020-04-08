Auto trade group Here For America names first CEO

Here For America, a coalition representing the U.S. operations of international automakers and original equipment suppliers, has named policy veteran Jennifer Safavian its first CEO, effectively immediately.

Safavian previously was executive vice president for government affairs at the Retail Industry Leaders Association . Before that, she spent nearly 20 years on Capitol Hill, where she held senior positions such as staff director and general counsel to the House Ways and Means Committee.

"Jennifer's strong bipartisan relationships and proven track record navigating complex trade and tax policy issues makes her an outstanding choice to lead this new organization," Here For America Chairman Brian Krinock said in a statement Wednesday .

"During these unprecedented times for our industry, we are confident she will advance our members' goals to foster an open and competitive automotive marketplace."