Audi targets 10% of management jobs as it cuts costs

Reuters

FRANKFURT — Audi plans to eliminate one layer of management or about 10 percent of the division's executive positions in a cost cutting drive, the unit's CEO told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

"One thing is clear, our cost base is too high," Audi CEO Bram Schot was quoted as saying.

He reaffirmed a target for a total of 15 billion euros ($17 billion) in cost savings through 2022.

Audi said in December it would invest $15.9 billion through 2023 in electric mobility, digitalization and autonomous driving.

The division is at risk of losing its position as VW's leading development center as the parent explores potential technology alliances with Ford and other rivals.

Audi aims to reduce the number of engine types by one-third and is also in talks with shop stewards about stopping the night shift at its Ingolstadt factory, Schot was quoted as saying by Handelsblatt.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive