Audi strikes deal to cut 9,500 jobs by 2025, shakes up leadership

Reuters and staff reports
Audi hq web_1.jpg

Audi on Tuesday said it would cut about 9,500 jobs until 2025 in an effort to adapt production to future electrification and achieve billions in cost savings. The luxury brand also named new finance, procurement and personnel chiefs in a shakeup of top management ahead of the arrival of its new CEO, Markus Duesmann.

In a statement on the job cuts, the company said: "The resulting savings of around 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion) will secure the strategic operating profit margin corridor of 9 to 11 percent and will be invested in projects of the future such as electrification and digitalization."

Audi said the cost savings would be achieved by 2029. In the meantime Audi said it would also create up to 2,000 new positions in the areas of electric mobility and digitalization.

The company has been in talks with labor representatives to reduce its headcount in Germany as it seeks to cut costs to finance the addition of electric vehicles and autonomous-driving technologies.

The cuts, which would also include management positions, will take place along the demographic curve through employee turnover and early retirement programs.

Audi agreed to extend an employment guarantee which rules out forced layoffs for its workforce until the end of 2029, something which had been a sticking point in discussions between management and labor representatives.

Management changes

With the leadership changes Audi "is realigning itself for the future," said Herbert Diess, who is the brand's chairman in addition to his role of CEO of Audi parent Volkswagen Group, said in a news release.

Audi is struggling from the aftermath of its role in VW Group's emissions scandal, which led to the firing of long-term CEO Rupert Stader and several engineers.

The brand's growth has also stalled -- its global sales fell 1.2 percent to 1.51 million in the first 10 months of the year.

Duesmann, 50, a former engine development expert and head of purchasing at BMW, is tasked with reviving Audi's reputation as a technology leader, including injecting new meaning into the company's advertising slogan "Vorsprung Durch Technik," or "advancement through technology."

He will become Audi CEO on April  1. He will also have board-level responsibility for r&d at parent VW Group. Audi's current CEO, Bram Schot, leaves at the end of March.

The three new additions to Audi's management board are:

Arno Antlitz, 49, who becomes Audi new finance chief on March 1. Antlitz moves to the job from Volkswagen brand where he has been head of controlling and accounting since 2010.

Audi's current finance chief, Alexander Seitz, 57, will take the same role at the VW brand.

Arno Antlitz

Dirk Grosse-Loheide, 55, will take charge of procurement and IT on April 1, replacing Bernd Martens, 53.

Grosse-Loheide moves to the post from the same role at VW brand. Murat Aksel will take over Grosse-Loheide's position at VW. Aksel joins VW from BMW in North America.

Dirk Grosse-Loheide

Sabine Maassen, 53, will become Audi's chief human resources officer on April 1. Maassen joins Audi from Thyssenkrupp. Maassen replaces Wendelin Goebel in the role.

Sabine Maassen

Audi's engineering chief Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler, production boss Peter Koessler and sales and marketing chief Hildegard Wortmann, remain in their posts.

The changes mean that Audi's management board will comprise of executives appointed after the VW Group emissions scandal became public in 2015.

Koessler took the top production job in 2017, Rothenpieler technical chief in 2018 and Wortmann joined Audi as head of sales and marketing on July 1.

