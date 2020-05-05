Audi picks new senior VP of U.S. sales; COO will return to UK

Audi of America has promoted one of its longtime executives to become its next senior vice president for sales operations in a management reorganization, effective July 1.

Thiemo Rusch, 41, a native of Germany who has worked at Audi since 2002, most recently as vice president of sales and operations for Audi of America, will take over from Cian O'Brien, 42, the COO for Audi of America. O'Brien is moving within Volkswagen Group back to the United Kingdom, where he will be brand director for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, also effective July 1.

"With a proven track record of sales success in a competitive and challenging environment, Thiemo will be an excellent fit for this role,'' Daniel Weissland, president of Audi of America, said in a statement . "He knows our business and the Audi brand very well and has a strong mix of operational and people skills, innovative and strategic thinking and respect for the dealer organization."

Rusch received a bachelor of science degree from the Berufsakademie of Mannheim, Germany. O'Brien had been moving from the U.K. to a Volkswagen role in Australia when he was tapped by former Audi of America President Scott Keogh in 2017 for the premium brand's COO job. O'Brien was named an Automotive News Rising Star in 2018 , while Rusch was named a Rising Star in 2016.

A spokeswoman for Audi of America said O'Brien's current COO role is being split between Rusch and an as-yet-unnamed second senior vice president, who will lead the "direction of longer-term strategic projects." Both will report to Weissland.